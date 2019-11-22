Police search for missing Bay woman, 74

Julia Wood was last seen at a Point Vernon nursing home around 4pm today.

POLICE are appealing for public help to find a 74-year-old Hervey Bay woman who has gone missing.

Mrs Wood suffers from a medical condition and may be confused or disorientated.

She is described as Caucasian, 156cm tall, slim build, blue eyes with brown hair (photo shows light hair but it is now brown).

She was last seen wearing a grey dress, white scarf and orange socks.

Although her exact whereabouts are unknown, she is believed to be walking and still in the Point Vernon area.

Anyone who has seen Mrs Wood or has further information is urged to contact police.