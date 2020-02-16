Menu
Robert Walker was last seen at an address on Morning St but has not been seen since. Contributed
Police search for missing M'boro man, 76

Christian Berechree
by
16th Feb 2020 5:47 AM

POLICE are seeking public help to find a 76-year-old man reported missing from Maryborough.

Robert Walker was last seen yesterday at 4.45pm at an address on Morning St but has not been seen since.

Police and family hold concerns for his safety as he suffers from a medical condition.

Mr Walker is described as Caucasian, 165cm tall with a fair complexion, green eyes and short brown hair.

If you have seen Mr Walker or know of where he might be please phone Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24 hours per day.

