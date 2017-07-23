Police search for suspect after alleged assault

POLICE are searching for a suspect who allegedly assaulted a woman in Maryborough on Sunday afternoon.

Officers were called out to the incident at Ferry Ln about 2.30pm this afternoon, where a woman in her 20s claimed she was assaulted by an unknown assailant.

The woman complained of stomach pains and was treated on scene by Queensland Ambulance Service officers.

She was reported as being conscious and breathing by a Queensland Police Service spokesman.

Police are conducting patrols for the alleged offender.

If you or anyone else has any information about the incident, phone Policelink on 131 444.