Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Witnesses sought after rangers assaulted in island attack

by Alan Quinney
11th Nov 2019 4:37 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO National Parks rangers were assaulted on Bribie Island at the weekend and the Police are hoping someone can help their investigations.

They are appealing for witnesses and have released footage of the incident.

Police said about 2pm on Saturday, the two rangers were working when they noticed people climbing on a World War II structure on the island.

They said when the two male rangers, aged 41 and 44, approached a woman who was filming another climbing on the structure, started to assault both men by kicking, punching, scratching and spitting at them.

The woman then left the beach in a vehicle, Police said.

Anyone who may have witnessed this behaviour on the day or who may have filmed it is urged to contact police.

Investigations are continuing.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24 hours per day.

island police rangers violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘People have warmed towards us now’: Veteran’s post-war tale

        premium_icon ‘People have warmed towards us now’: Veteran’s post-war tale

        News Donald Shaw will never forget what happened in Malaya. The 86-year-old veteran, who served with Australian forces during the Malayan Emergency, will proudly don his...

        ‘If you’re a conservative you go to jail’: MP’s radio spray

        premium_icon ‘If you’re a conservative you go to jail’: MP’s radio spray

        News Ted Sorensen has lashed out former mayor Chris Loft's sentencing

        DIRE FIRE THREAT: Coast warned not to light any fires

        premium_icon DIRE FIRE THREAT: Coast warned not to light any fires

        News State braces for a week of intense conditions this week

        CLEANER OCEANS: Student marine project gets council backing

        premium_icon CLEANER OCEANS: Student marine project gets council backing

        News A university-run project designed to remove tonnes of marine litter from the ocean...