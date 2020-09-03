Menu
Crime

Police seek help to find stolen roadworks equipment

Carlie Walker
3rd Sep 2020 5:00 PM
ROADWORKS equipment has been stolen from sites at River Heads, Booral and Urangan.

Police are asking for public assistance to recover the equipment, which includes a variety of signs, sandbags and frames.

The equipment was stolen between July 30 and August 3.

Similar thefts have been reported from the Bundaberg region, according to police.

Anyone with information can call Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

The public can quote the reference numbers QP2001638953 and QP2001639106 to make a report.

fcpolice roadworks signs stolen
Fraser Coast Chronicle

