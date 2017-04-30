Police seek urgent help to find missing man

Police have appealed for help to find a man missing from Maryborough.

Police have sought urgent public assistance to help find a 24-year-old man reported missing from Maryborough.

He was last seen on April 27 at an address on Garden Street in Maryborough, but has not been seen or made contact with anyone since.

Serious concerns are held for his welfare as his behaviour is out of character.

The man is described as being Caucasian in appearance, around 173cm tall with brown hair and a slim build.

Anyone who may have seen Andrew is being urged to contact police.

Phone Policelink on 131 444 or use the online form 24hrs per day.