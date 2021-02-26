Menu
News

Police seek woman over shopping centre assault

Carlie Walker
26th Feb 2021 5:00 AM
Police are looking for a woman in relation to an alleged assault at a Hervey Bay shopping centre.

The incident occurred on January 9 about 1.10pm at a shopping centre on Torquay Road, Pialba.

Police are asking for public assistance to identify the woman pictured, who may be able to assist them with their investigation.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24 hours a day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting or call 131 444.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24 hours a day or call 1800 333 000.

Quote this reference number: QP2100059199 within the online suspicious activity form.

