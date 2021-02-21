Menu
News

Police seeking man to assist in assault investigation

Carlie Walker
21st Feb 2021 6:30 PM | Updated: 22nd Feb 2021 5:30 PM
Investigations are being carried out into an alleged assault and public nuisance complaint which happened on January 9 at 11.08am on Nissan Street, Urraween.

Police are asking for public assistance to identify the man pictured, who may be able to assist them with their investigation.

If you recognise this man, please contact police with the details below.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24 hours a day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting or call 131 444.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24 hours a day or call 1800 333 000.

Quote this reference number: QP2100054120 within the online suspicious activity form.

