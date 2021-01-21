Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Police shoot dead knife-wielding man

by Anthony Piovesan
21st Jan 2021 11:40 AM
Police have shot dead a man wielding a knife following a terrifying armed carjacking in the state’s east on Thursday morning.
Police have shot dead a man wielding a knife following a terrifying armed carjacking in the state’s east on Thursday morning.

Police have shot dead a man wielding a knife following a terrifying armed carjacking in Victoria's east on Thursday morning.

Officers were called to the incident at the intersection of Baths Road and Strzelecki Highway at Mirboo North about 7.40am.

Investigators were told a man armed with a knife made threats to another man, before stealing his silver Audi station wagon.

Police then received reports of a vehicle, believed to be the stolen Audi, driving erratically in the Drouin area shortly before 9am.

Police have shot a knife-wielding man following a pursuit in Drouin. Picture: Reid Buttler/ 9News.
Police have shot a knife-wielding man following a pursuit in Drouin. Picture: Reid Buttler/ 9News.


Officers attempted to stop the car before it collided.

It is believed the man then produced an "edged weapon" and was shot by police.

"The man has since died," a Victoria Police spokesperson said.

"The investigation is in its infancy, detectives from the Homicide Squad will investigate to determine the exact circumstances on behalf of the Coroner, which will be oversighted by Professional Standards Command, as per standard protocol when a police firearm is discharged."

Anyone who witnessed the incident should phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Originally published as Police shoot dead knife-wielding man

More Stories

crime editors picks victoria

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NAMED: Drink and drug drivers busted on Fraser Coast

        Premium Content NAMED: Drink and drug drivers busted on Fraser Coast

        News Numerous people faced court this week over the offences including one woman who was caught twice in two months

        New technology to show impact of COVID-19 on Coast

        Premium Content New technology to show impact of COVID-19 on Coast

        News New online economic modelling technology will show how COVID-19 has impacted on the...

        How Fraser Coast residents spent money online in December

        Premium Content How Fraser Coast residents spent money online in December

        Smarter Shopping Online food and alcohol purchases proved the fastest growing for the Fraser Coast...

        Inside Qld’s possible four-star quarantine camp

        Premium Content Inside Qld’s possible four-star quarantine camp

        News Take a look inside a potential rural quarantine site

        • 21st Jan 2021 10:59 AM