Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Police shut down huge suburban drug operation

by SHAYLA BULLOCH
27th Feb 2020 10:56 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Police have shut down a major drug operation and allegedly seized a huge amount of illegal drugs from a Jensen home.

Major Organised Crime Squad officer-in-charge Detective Senior Sergeant Chris Croswell said police arrested three men on Wednesday in the closure of the "long operation".

The drugs seized allegedly include methamphetamines.

Sen-Sgt Croswell said the arrests were allegedly connected to another large drug seizure last week where a Townsville man was arrested after police allegedly found drugs in a spare tyre.

The three men will face Townsville Magistrates Court this morning.

More details to come.

More Stories

Show More
crime drugs meth

Just In

    Aussie dollar hits 11-year low

    Aussie dollar hits 11-year low
    • 27th Feb 2020 11:38 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        M’boro MP plans next step after emergency department upgrade

        premium_icon M’boro MP plans next step after emergency department upgrade

        News Mr Saunders said the new emergency department was state of the art

        NAMED: Six Wide Bay child porn offenders

        premium_icon NAMED: Six Wide Bay child porn offenders

        News Men who have faced court over child offences

        Cancer survivor returns to clinic to celebrate anniversary

        premium_icon Cancer survivor returns to clinic to celebrate anniversary

        News ‘I still went shopping afterwards, but it wasn’t such a great day’

        Alleged drunken race ends as driver crashes into pole

        premium_icon Alleged drunken race ends as driver crashes into pole

        News A 53-year-old man is due in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court next month for alleged...