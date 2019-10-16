Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Detectives investigating a drug supply in Torbanlea found 380 cannabis plants. Picture: Queensland Police Service
Detectives investigating a drug supply in Torbanlea found 380 cannabis plants. Picture: Queensland Police Service
Crime

Police smash ‘sophisticated’ cannabis operation

by Cloe Read
16th Oct 2019 2:23 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ALMOST 400 cannabis plants have been found by detectives after searching a property in Hervey Bay about two weeks ago. 

Maryborough Criminal Investigation Branch detectives located a hydroponic set-up during a search of a property on Joynson Rd, Torbanlea on October 1. 

Police say they located a purpose built shed containing about 380 cannabis plants and outhouses used for raising seedlings and preparing cannabis for sale was also found. 

Detectives investigating a drug supply in Torbanlea found 380 cannabis plants. Picture: Queensland Police Service
Detectives investigating a drug supply in Torbanlea found 380 cannabis plants. Picture: Queensland Police Service

A 34-year-old woman and 35-year-old man from Torbanlea have been arrested and charged with possession of dangerous drugs and publishing or possessing instructions for producing dangerous drugs. 

Both are due to appear in the Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on October 17.

A 36-year-old man from Edensor Park in NSW was also charged with publishing or possessing instructions for producing dangerous drugs and is due to appear in the same court on November 21. 

Police say the operation has "successfully impacted a sophisticated cannabis operation". 

More Stories

cannabis bust drug dealing drug operation police raid

Top Stories

    POLICE RAID: 'Sophisticated' Coast drug operation uncovered

    premium_icon POLICE RAID: 'Sophisticated' Coast drug operation uncovered

    News Police have put a dent in the Fraser Coast's drug supply, raiding what has been described as a "sophisticated” marijuana operation

    • 16th Oct 2019 1:34 PM
    It’s back! $1-a-week subscription offer returns

    premium_icon It’s back! $1-a-week subscription offer returns

    News Our cheapest deal is back offering the best journalism and rewards

    NO QUALIFICATIONS NEEDED: 10 jobs you can apply for now

    premium_icon NO QUALIFICATIONS NEEDED: 10 jobs you can apply for now

    News Ten job vacancies you can apply for now with no qualifications

    Have your say on $2.5 million plan for our pools

    premium_icon Have your say on $2.5 million plan for our pools

    News 'More sun-smart shade for children and families when using the pool'