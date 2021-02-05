Menu
A spate of break ins have been reported across the Fraser Coast.
POLICE: Spate of burglaries reported across Coast

Carlie Walker
5th Feb 2021 5:00 AM
More than 35 break ins have been reported across the region in the past month, with police urging residents to secure their homes and property.

Break ins have been reported in both Hervey Bay and Maryborough.

A burglar will usually act on easy or tempting opportunities, especially when it is evident no one is home or the risk of being caught is low, police said.

Police said ensuring homes were kept locked, including windows, would help deter break ins.

The installation of cameras or an alarm system could also help, police said.

