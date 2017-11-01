Police station targeted by scammers and you could be next

Hervey Bay police station has had an increase in traffic crash scam calls.

Hervey Bay police station has had an increase in traffic crash scam calls. Alistair Brightman

HERVEY Bay police station has had an increase in traffic crash scam calls.

The caller states they are from an insurance company investigating a traffic crash that police have been involved in recently.

Fortunately the caller does not get any further in the conversation when calling a police station.

However the scammer normally continues by asking for your personal details so they can pay a large sum of cash to you as a result of the crash.

<<FOLLOW THE LATEST POLICE REPORTS HERE>>

You guessed it, you do not get any cash but the scammer gets some very useful personal information.

Police are reminding the public to remember that most organisations and financial institutions have policies and procedures in place regarding verification of your personal details and if you're unsure, please contact these organisations to find out more.

If you or someone you know may have been scammed or would like more information visit Scamwatch.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.