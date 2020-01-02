Police stats reveal domestic violence on rise

An analysis of MyPolice data reveals domestic violence is on the rise on the Fraser Coast.

An analysis of MyPolice data reveals domestic violence is on the rise on the Fraser Coast.

DOMESTIC violence breaches spiked on the Fraser Coast in 2019, with both Maryborough and Hervey Bay recording increases in these types of crimes.

Maryborough recorded 500 domestic violence-related breaches from January to November last year, up from 447 offences in the first 11 months of 2018.

About 436 cases were reported in Hervey Bay between January and November last year.

That is in comparison to the 362 offences during the same period the year before.

The Chronicle has analysed the crime statistics for the Fraser Coast region, as reported on the MyPolice Queensland website, for the months January to November 2019.

Overall, the total number of reported offences increased in Hervey Bay over the 11 months.

Some 5547 offences were registered in the division in between January and November 2019, up from 5425 over the same period the year before.

In Maryborough, overall offences jumped from 2949 to 3552.

Drug-related crime in Maryborough increased from 334 offences in 2018 to 458 in 2019, while an increase from 845 to 900 offences was recorded in Hervey Bay during the period under review.

Hervey Bay robberies decreased from 27 offences in 2018 to 25 in 2019.

Robbery cases in Maryborough more than doubled from nine offences in 2018 to 22 in 2019.

Sexual offences in Hervey Bay dropped from 78 to 63, while the number of assaults remained flat at 230 reported cases in both years.

Sexual offences in Maryborough decreased from 91 in 2018 to 62 in 2019.

Handling of stolen goods in Maryborough increased by 50 per cent to 36 cases, while the number of assaults in the city increased from 171 in 2018 to 198 last year.

Two murders were recorded in Hervey Bay in 2019, while only one was reported in Maryborough.

For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.