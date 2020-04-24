Police still patrolling for hoons

ROAD HOONS: The aftermath of hoons at the intersection of Maryborough Cooloola Road and Boonooroo Road. Photo: Stuart Fast

MARYBOROUGH Police have responded to the Chronicle’s article about hooning incidents along Maryborough Cooloola Road.

Acting Sergeant for the Maryborough Road Policing Unit, Terry Parker, said the police were well aware of the hooning.

He said incidents occurred late at night and the Maryborough Cooloola Rd was a popular hoon destination because of the lack of houses.

This often means no-one knew about the activity until the next morning.

Sergeant Parker assured residents police were still patrolling through coronavirus restrictions but said in order to catch hoons they needed to be at the right place at the right time.

He said dashcam footage was a useful tool to prosecute hoons, recording the time, place and registration of ­offending vehicles.

Sergeant Parker said large amounts of rubber ­deposited on the road caused the surface to lose grip making the road possibly unsafe for some time after the activity.

Queensland’s anti-hooning laws are administered under the Police Powers and Responsibilities Act 2000 and penalties vary for different offences.

Driving in a way that makes unnecessary noise or smoke carries a maximum fine of $2669.

The most serious offences such as careless driving or street racing, can result in a maximum fine of $5338 or six months in jail.

You can report hoons to police online or by calling the Hoon Hotline on 13 4666.