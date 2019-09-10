Police still searching for men behind armed robberies

Staff at Maryborough's Old Sydney Hotel fell victim to an armed hold up involving a gun and a tomahawk last month.

POLICE are still searching for the offenders behind two terrifying armed robberies on the Fraser Coast last month.

The Kondari Hotel was held up by a man with a knife about midnight on August 21, while the Old Sydney Hotel was held up in the early hours of August 23 by two men, one carrying a tomahawk and the other a gun.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Police Media confirmed that investigations were still being carried out into both crimes.

At the time, Detective Senior Sergeant Michael Polit said the crimes were possibly related.

A sum of cash was stolen from both venues.