Police still searching for men behind armed robberies
POLICE are still searching for the offenders behind two terrifying armed robberies on the Fraser Coast last month.
The Kondari Hotel was held up by a man with a knife about midnight on August 21, while the Old Sydney Hotel was held up in the early hours of August 23 by two men, one carrying a tomahawk and the other a gun.
A spokeswoman from Queensland Police Media confirmed that investigations were still being carried out into both crimes.
At the time, Detective Senior Sergeant Michael Polit said the crimes were possibly related.
A sum of cash was stolen from both venues.