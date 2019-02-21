Parents charged over toddler’s death

A woman and man have been charged after their two-year-old was taken unconscious to hospital last year, dying soon after.

A WOMAN and man will face court today after being charged over the death of their toddler in Sydney's southwest.

The two-year-old boy was unconscious when he arrived at Westmead Hospital about 9pm on Friday, August 3 last year.

Police said despite the efforts of hospital staff, he could not be revived.

After a post-mortem examination found the child's death was suspicious, officers from Fairfield Police Area Command set up Strike Force Jillalla.

On September 26, investigators searched a property on Park Road, Cabramatta, seizing several items for forensic examination.

Following their inquiries, investigators arrested a 26-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man at a North Parramatta unit about 2.30pm on Wednesday.

They were taken to Parramatta Police Station where the woman was charged with murder, and the man was charged with conceal serious indictable offence.

Both will appear before Parramatta Local Court today.

Police will allege the boy was injured at a Cabramatta home before he was later driven to Westmead Hospital.