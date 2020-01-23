Menu
Gel blaster debate - James Whitbread from Tactical Gel Blasters Maryborough. Photo: Cody Fox
News

Police take gel blaster guns ‘very seriously’

Stuart Fast
23rd Jan 2020 4:29 PM
POLICE officers take the use of gel blaster guns in public “very seriously”.

Responding to a report in yesterday’s Chronicle, a police spokesman said the realistic toys needed to be used responsibly.

“The Queensland Police Service treats the use of Gel Blaster guns in a public area very seriously due to the highly realistic appearance of the toys and the risk they could be mistaken for a real firearm,” the spokesman said.

He said the possible charges people could face when using a gel blaster inappropriately included offences under the Summary Offences Act 2005, Animal Care and Protection Act 2001, Weapons Act 1990 and the Criminal Code.

“Penalties can range from fines to periods of imprisonment,” the spokesman said.

The police service recommends gel blaster owners use safety goggles, wear full length clothing when using the toys and only use them when at designated event fields and activities.

They advised gel blaster owners to inform neighbours when they were going to use the blasters on private property to avoid unnecessary alarm from the public.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

