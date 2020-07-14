Police hunting for missing funeral cash

Police are relying on a crucial piece of information to help them piece together what happened to funds that were meant for the funeral of Lucius Baira-Hill.

Police are relying on a crucial piece of information to help them piece together what happened to funds that were meant for the funeral of Lucius Baira-Hill.

Police are relying on a crucial piece of information to help them piece together what happened to more than $7000 in alleged missing funds that were meant for the funeral of Lucius Baira-Hill.

Townsville Police last week called on anybody who donated to a GoFundMe page set up to help fund the funeral of Lucius, 13, who was killed when the alleged stolen car he was in crashed on June 7.

Three other teenagers were killed in the crash, but the 14-year-old driver was spared and has been charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death.

A GoFundMe page was set up in the days after Lucius' death and raised more than $7000.

Child Protection and Investigation Unit officer-in-charge Detective Senior Sergeant Dave Miles said police will allege the money has gone missing and was not used for the funeral expenses.

Det Snr-Sgt Miles confirmed Lucius' mother, Lesley-Lee Hill, was assisting police with inquiries. Nobody has been charged.

Lesley-Lee Hill is assisting police with inquiries about missing funds meant for her son’s funeral.

Police have received several calls from concerned people who donated to the page since they made the call out to the community on Friday.

Snr-Sgt Miles said police had taken the next step in the investigation and executed legal documents to retrieve information about where the money was distributed.

"Once we have possession of that material we will be able to rapidly identify where the money went and move forward," he said.

Lucius Baira-Hill, 13, was killed in a crash on June 7. He was a passengers in an alleged stolen car. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR

GoFundMe Australia regional manager Nicola Britton said these situations were rare.

"All GoFundMe donations are protected under our donor guarantee. In the very rare instances that donations do not reach the right place or are not used as intended, all donors will be refunded in full," she said.

"GoFundMe's trust and safety experts will work with local authorities to support the investigation for the campaign in question."

Other GoFundMe pages were also set up for the three other victims, but Snr-Sgt Miles said they were not under investigation.

Snr-Sgt Miles said police were speaking with people who had come forward about donating.

Police are calling on anybody who donated to the fund to call 4759 9743 or PoliceLink on 131 444.

Originally published as Police take next step in hunt for $7K missing funeral cash