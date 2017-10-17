POLICE: There's a 'frightening' spike in alcohol-linked assaults

POLICE say an alleged coward punch attack in Hervey Bay at the weekend is symptomatic of a toxic drinking culture on the Fraser Coast.

Detective Senior Sergeant Michael Polit said a "number of fights" broke out along the Esplanade on the weekend as patrons left a licensed venue.

"It appears our victim Tom attempted to break up one of those fights," Snr Sgt Polit said.

"All indications show that Tom had no involvement in the fight, he was innocent going to the aid of a friend.

"We are really lucky that we are not talking about a homicide."

He said police had recently been called out to an increased number of physical and sexual assaults on weekends.

"As a policeman, parent and member of the community, I'm frightened and frustrated by the attitude and relationship that young people seem to have with alcohol," he said.

"I can't understand why these people go out and drink to a point that they can't make rational decisions."

One person has been charged from the incidents, but Snr Sgt Polit said police were reviewing CCTV and talking to witnesses.

"We are determined to get on top of this," he said.