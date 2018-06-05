Police to arm locals with safety advice

HOME SAFETY: Zonta Hervey Bay member Jenny Ferris checks that her security screens are in good working order.

ONE of the major aims of Zonta is to empower women in their community.

The Hervey Bay branch is taking that goal one step further next month by inviting the whole Fraser Coast community to a Safety in the Home evening.

Member Jenny Ferris said Zonta had partnered with Queensland Police Service and the Urangan QCWA branch to host the event.

"Each year Zonta likes to give something back to the public and this is one event we can hold to do that," she said.

"We decided at the meeting it would be a wonderful service if we could offer this to the public for free so we can help more people than just ourselves."

Detective Dean Robertson will be a special guest speaker and will highlight what to do if residents, young or elderly, are faced with a home invasion.

"Some of us would just die in fright if this happened to us, especially those who don't have a husband with them," Ms Ferris said.

"Hervey Bay is an ageing population and I think so many people could benefit from coming along.

"Some of the things he (Det Robertson) will talk about is how to handle the situation if it happens to us."

Det Robertson will also touch on a few straightforward steps to help protect your home and belongings from opportunistic thieves.

The evening will be held on Wednesday, June 13, at the CWA Progress Hall, 19 Pulgul St, Urangan, from 7-9pm.

Supper will be provided.

Ten update security vouchers from Souter Locksmiths, valued at $50 each, will also be given away on the night.

Make a booking at zontassafetyevening. eventbrite.com.au.

Email herveybay@zonta district22.org.