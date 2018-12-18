Menu
OUT IN FORCE: Police have sent a message out to drink and drug driver these holidays, if you break the rules, you will be caught and your name will be published.
Police to take a stand against scourge of drink driving

Blake Antrobus
by
18th Dec 2018 12:00 AM
DRINK and drug drivers are in the sights of police and in the pages of the Chronicle.

That's the message Hervey Bay police Senior Sergeant Lyndsay Judson has for those who choose to get behind the wheel under the influence of drugs or alcohol as the police continue to step up their patrols.

Together with local police, the Chronicle will publish a new weekly section in the hopes of tackling the scourge of drink and drug driving.

Convicted drink drivers who have gone through Maryborough or Hervey Bay's Magistrates Court will be named and shamed in this weekly list.

Fraser Coast drinkers will need to think twice before getting behind the wheel unless they want the entire community to see they have foolish;y put the lives of the public at risk.

After hearing of the senseless death of a father-of-three in 2008 due to drink driving, Snr Sgt Judson's view on the subject was galvanised.

"Part of this man's regular routine was to stop at the hotel on his way home from work and have a few drinks,” Snr Sgt Judson said.

"Because of this, a family lost their sole income earner, three children lost their dad and the community lost a valuable member.

"Hopefully having information like names published in the community will make them see they're risking their chance of being caught.”

