Police trace owner of penis, testicle found in freezer

Police believe they have solved the mystery of whose penis and testicle were found in a Brisbane man's freezer.

Ryan Andrew King, 28, of West End, has been charged for the second time with grievous bodily harm with intent to maim in relation to a second man who allegedly had his genitalia cut off.

The latest charge comes less than a year after King was ­alleged to have castrated a ­different man in a Brisbane City backpackers. King was charged in July last year after he allegedly cut off a man's ­testicle in a Brisbane backpackers after the pair met online.

Paramedics were called to the backpackers on July 25, 2020 after the alleged victim required emergency help to stop the bleeding from the "surgical procedure".

Police searched King's West End home the next day where they allegedly discovered a man's penis and testicle in a freezer. Following an ­extensive investigation, where it's understood that detectives were able to analyse King's GoPro footage, officers found a second alleged victim from years earlier.

It's alleged in 2018, King travelled to Melbourne and performed another consensual surgery to remove a 66-year-old man's penis and one testicle before returning with the genitals to Brisbane.

After he returned home, King is alleged to have stored the genitals in his freezer for between 18 months to two years, while King would later allegedly meet with the Victorian man for a second time.

It's alleged at a rented short stay accommodation on the Pacific Hwy in Loganholme on September 2, 2019, King removed the man's remaining testicle, despite having no formal surgical qualifications.

The 66-year-old consenting male later presented for treatment to the Logan Hospital. The man had not made a complaint to police when they made the unsavoury find in King's freezer, and the victim was only located after it's understood detectives analysed King's online history and GoPro footage.

It's understood police will allege a scalpel was used during the Loganholme procedure, while cops claim a Cyropen - used by medical professionals to remove warts and skin tags - was used to remove the man's testicle at the backpackers. Police will also allege that the backpacker victim flushed his own testicle down the toilet at the hostel after it was allegedly removed by King. King was on September 22 last year issued a second charge of doing grievous bodily harm with intent to maim.

King's lawyer Brendan Beavon told The Courier Mail yesterday he was "waiting for the indictment to be presented in the Brisbane District Court". "The matter will be further negotiated with the DPP from there."

