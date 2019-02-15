Police under investigation after young woman's arm broken

Madison Holt had her arm badly broken while she was being questioned by police

Madison Holt had her arm badly broken while she was being questioned by police

TWO police officers are under internal investigation after a 21-year-old woman sustained a serious break to her upper arm while being questioned by police in Yeppoon on Monday.

The two police officers were investigating a fellow officer's missing phone and called on the Taranganba home of Madison Holt.

Within a couple of minutes of questioning her over the missing phone, Miss Holt said she was screaming in the most intense agony of her life, with her arm dangling, useless by her side.

Queensland Ambulance Service was called at 4.13pm to a suspected broken arm at the request of the police and confirmed a "badly broken arm".

"I told them I didn't have the phone and that they should track it," she said.

"I told them they could look around but they just insisted I had the phone.

"They said 'you can make this really easy on yourself, or we'll arrest you'."

Miss Holt said she didn't know her rights and wanted to call her mother.

She claims that's when both detectives grabbed her arms.

She tried to shrug them off and told them three times that she wasn't resisting, she just wanted to call her mum and would go to the station with them.

"It all happened within a couple of minutes," she said.

"One of them grabbed me by one arm, the other one grabbed the other.

"They had my hands behind my back and bent me over one of the railings, pushing really hard and twisting my arms.

"I screamed out that I wasn't resisting and they were hurting my arm."

During the struggle, she said she heard a "massive crack" and one of the police say "I've broken her arm".

With her broken arm dangling by her side and unable to control it, Miss Holt said she went into shock.

"I was screaming at him to call an ambulance," she said.

"He kept saying 'Oh my God' and 'F---, f---, f---'.

"I wasn't being charged with anything, I wasn't wanted, they were just questioning me."

Miss Holt's mother Leanne Holt said at 168cm and 58kg, her daughter was no match for the police.

An official QPS response said the matter was the subject of an internal investigation by the Central Region with oversight by the Ethical Standards Command.

"While this investigation is under way, the Queensland Police Service (QPS) will not be commenting further," the statement read.