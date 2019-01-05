Police urge residents to lock up after burglary spike in Bay

CHARGED: A Proserpine woman has been charged with the wounding of a 56-year-old man.

A SPIKE of burglaries across the Fraser Coast has prompted police to issue a stark warning about locking up their houses and belongings during the school holidays.

It follows 17 break and enters across Hervey Bay since December 6, a trend which has put Hervey Bay Police on alert as thousands of tourists flock to the region this festive season.

At least five occurred between Craignish and Dundowran while another five were reported in Eli Waters.

Four were reported in Urangan, three in Torquay and others occurred in Scarness and Kawungan.

Sergeant Jules Tyson said the majority of cases involved offenders entering through unsecured doors and taking car keys left out in the open.

"When we have a spike in break and enters it's always a concern,” Sgt Tyson said.

"With school holidays and an influx of people visiting it usually tends to happen at this time of year.”

Sgt Tyson said residents should make sure all their doors are locked and their valuables weren't left in the open.

"It's a simple thing people can do to help assist themselves and us, including making sure keys aren't left out in the open,” he said.

The warning also comes as police continue to probe the brazen robbery of a family-run business in Hervey Bay last month.

Between December 15-16, thieves ransacked the IGA near Hervey Bay Airport was ransacked by a group of masked thieves.

About $15,000 worth of cigarettes and chocolates were stolen.

Maryborough Crime Investigation Branch officer-in-charge Detective Senior Sergeant David Harbison told the Chronicle in December police were investigating whether the robbery was linked to another break-in at the Harvey Norman store on December 15.

During that incident, two men attempted to gain entrance to the store before fleeing when an alarm sounded.