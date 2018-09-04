Cops weigh in on child killer sentencing

Logan schoolgirl Tiahleigh Palmer, 12, was murdered by her foster father. Picture: Channel 9

QUEENSLAND police want harsher penalties for child killers, including longer non-parole periods and more "violent offender" declarations.

In a submission to the Sentencing Advisory Council, police said courts should also consider changing precedents to reflect community attitudes.

But the police service steered away from mandatory jail terms, saying flexibility must be maintained within the sentencing process.

The council is reviewing sentences for child murders, which occur more frequently in Queensland per capita than anywhere else in Australia.

The Queensland Police Service said it believed "punishment and denunciation" were the most important factors when it came to sentencing the killers.

"There is a community expectation that crimes against children should be punished severely," the submission said.

"The denunciation of this conduct publicly validates these expectations."

Queensland courts have powers to declare criminals as serious violent offenders, which increases non-parole periods.

Police suggested that if judges placed greater emphasis on punishment and denunciation, more use could be made of this power.

The submission also called for greater weight to be placed on a child victim's vulnerability.

In terms of increasing maximum penalties, the courts could deviate from precedent without the need for legislation.

Child murder investigations are typically complex, presenting police with difficulties in finding witnesses or convincing spouses to give evidence against each other.

Police said current legal restrictions limited their ability to charge both parents where it was unclear who caused the fatal injuries.

"This is turn leads to situations where nobody can be charged with offences against the child," the submission said.

It suggested an awareness campaign, similar to the One Punch Can Kill initiative - that highlighted the low level of force needed to kill a child - could prevent more deaths.

The council has received submissions from victims calling for tougher sentencing.

Cindy Palmer, whose daughter Tiahleigh was murdered in Logan three years ago, said life sentences "should be life".

Twelve-year-old Tiahleigh's foster father Rick Thorburn was jailed in May for a minimum of 20 years for the murder.

The council will deliver its final report next month.