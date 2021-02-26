Police want to speak to this man over alleged assault

Police are looking for a man who is wanted for questioning in regards to an alleged assault that happened between 3pm on November 27, 2020, and 8.30am on November 28, 2020, on the Esplanade at Scarness.

Police are looking for a man who is wanted for questioning in regards to an alleged assault that happened between 3pm on November 27, 2020, and 8.30am on November 28, 2020, on the Esplanade at Scarness.

Police are looking for a man who is wanted for questioning in regards to an alleged assault that happened last year.

The incident happened between 3pm on November 27, 2020, and 8.30am on November 28, 2020, on the Esplanade at Scarness.

Police are asking for public assistance to identify the man pictured, as police believe he can assist with this investigation.

Police are looking for a man who is wanted for questioning in regards to an alleged assault that happened between 3pm on November 27, 2020, and 8.30am on November 28, 2020, on the Esplanade at Scarness.

If you recognise him, please contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink to provide information using the online suspicious activity form 24 hours a day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24 hours a day.

Quote this reference number: QP2002461411 within the online suspicious activity form.