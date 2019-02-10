Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police have responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle.
Police have responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle.
Crime

Police warn against vigilantism over suspicious vehicle

10th Feb 2019 10:03 AM

TOOWOOMBA Police have warned against residents taking matters into their own hands, in response to reports of a suspicious vehicle being spotted outside a shopping centre.

Police released a statement yesterday announcing they were aware of reports from the public about a "yellow vehicle" that had been seen acting suspiciously outside the Toowoomba Kmart Plaza in Kearneys Springs recently.

But the spokesman cautioned residents against engaging in vigilantism or investigating the matter themselves.

"An investigation into these reports is ongoing, but police have been made aware of a number of posts on social media about this yellow vehicle and linking it to a particular address," police said.

"While the investigation is ongoing, police would like to remind people that the best thing they can do to assist is to contact police if they have any information.

"Anyone who tries to take matters into their own hands risks their safety and the possibility of criminal charges."

It comes days after The Chronicle reported a woman and her daughter had been approached by a man in a "yellow Toyota" in the car park of Toowoomba Plaza on Wednesday afternoon.

To report a non-urgent crime, call Police Link on 131 444.

More Stories

kearneys spring kmart plaza queensland police service toowoomba
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Cinema Club invitation to arthouse movie

    premium_icon Cinema Club invitation to arthouse movie

    Whats On THE MRAC Cinema Club will hold its first screening of the year.

    SQUASHED IT: M'boro mum's amazing 60kg loss

    premium_icon SQUASHED IT: M'boro mum's amazing 60kg loss

    News "I would never have seen myself where I am today,” she said

    Tough racing: Competitors flock to Dundowran Park for R1

    premium_icon Tough racing: Competitors flock to Dundowran Park for R1

    Sport Jaxson Mullins took out the 50cc Auto class and ranked third in 65cc

    Notorious Hervey Bay caravan park sold at auction

    premium_icon Notorious Hervey Bay caravan park sold at auction

    News "There was a total of five bids during the auction.”