Police work to determine if death suspicious

A MISSING Brisbane woman believed to be a body found yesterday afternoon was a highly qualified and proficient psychologist.

The body, believed to be that of 44-year-old Simone Rothe, was uncovered in a dry creek bed at Timothy Park, Slacks Creek, south of Brisbane.

Detectives, including the Homicide Group, are investigating the death.

Police said Ms Rothe was last seen on July 14 leaving a property at Westmoreland Boulevard, Springwood.

Her twin sister Sarah-Jane Middleton, in an online post, said there was a sighting of her on foot about 2.45pm near the Pacific Motorway at Springwood, by a motorist heading north, three days later.

A family member said she was a highly qualified and proficient psychologist.

Ms Rothe, who has a distinctive limp, was last seen carrying a shopping bag.

Police converged on Park Rd, Slacks Creek, yesterday morning after information was received at the weekend about her whereabouts.

The body was found with no obvious sign of injury. It's understood a shopping bag was found with the person in the creek bed.

Simone Rothe was last seen on July 14.

Foul play has not yet been ruled out in Simone Rothe’s death.

Detective Inspector Tod Reid said that it was most ­likely to be the missing woman, however police would not know until a post mortem was conducted.

When asked if police were treating the death as suspicious, he said: "At this point we always keep an open mind on these sorts of investigations until proven otherwise, so yes we have engaged and have been greatly assisted by the Homicide Squad.

"And until such time until that post mortem is carried out I can't comment on that further."

Insp Reid said Ms Rothe's family had been notified.

"They are obviously very upset, we can't confirm that it is her at this point, but they are aware that we have found a body and it is in the vicinity of where we were searching," he said.

"Her mother, father and sister have been informed and we will keep them informed as the investigation unfolds."

Insp Reid appealed for anyone with information or who had seen the missing woman or anything at the park to contact police.