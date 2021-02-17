Menu
Politics

‘Political hack’: Trump’s scathing attack

by Frank Chung
17th Feb 2021 8:50 AM

Donald Trump has ripped into "political hack" Mitch McConnell, declaring that the Republican Party "can never again be respected or strong" with the long-time Kentucky Senator at the helm.

In a lengthy statement released by his Save America PAC on Tuesday, the former President threw down the gauntlet to the Republican establishment, vowing "where necessary and appropriate" to back primary challenges for candidates "who espouse Making America Great Again and our policy of America First".

"The Republican Party can never again be respected or strong with political 'leaders' like Senator Mitch McConnell at its helm," Mr Trump said.

"McConnell's dedication to business as usual, status quo policies, together with his lack of political insight, wisdom, skill and personality, has rapidly driven him from Majority Leader to Minority Leader, and it will only get worse."

 

More to come.

Originally published as 'Political hack': Trump's scathing attack

donald trump mitch mcconnell politics republican leader usa

