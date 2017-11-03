Controversial party founder awarded $2500 in compo

Coming from Newcastle in New South Wales, Carlie completed an arts degree before moving to the Fraser Coast. She has been with the Chronicle since 2007.

A HERVEY Bay Hotel and its general manager have been ordered to pay $2500 to a woman after a tribunal found she had been discriminated against because of her political beliefs.



The sum is a long way off the $25,000 Kim Vuga, founder of the Love Australia or Leave party, had asked for.



Ms Vuga claimed she had been discriminated against after she attempted to meet with supporters at Hervey Bay's Beach House Hotel in August last year.



The tribunal heard she was told by general manager Paul Robins that she and her supporters were not welcome at the hotel and were not allowed to enter the hotel or its car park.



Mr Robins had argued that he was concerned about the health and safety of hotel staff.



After seeing the party's flyer, on August 8 last year, Mr Robins became concerned that people were being invited to a meeting at the hotel the next day.



Mr Robins was told by police that there could be up to 200 people turn up, including supporters and protesters.



QCAT Member Jeremy Gordon found "a substantial reason for these things happening was Ms Vuga's political belief.

But he rejected Ms Vuga's application for the hotel to publish apologises and have anti-discrimination training.



He also found it was unlikely Ms Vuga had suffered much offence or humiliation by the exclusion.

