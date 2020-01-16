Politicians pledge support for Butchulla monument

TWO of the region's politicians have pledged their support to the building of a monument commemorating massacres committed against the Butchulla people on the Fraser Coast.

The push began with Butchulla elder Glen Miller, who has long advocated for a memorial to the lives lost during and after Maryborough and the region was settled.

Butchulla woman Fiona Foley has also been a staunch advocate, calling for a monument in Maryborough and on Fraser Island.

Fraser Island was the scene of a horrific massacre of the Butchulla people during Christmas, 1851.

Yesterday Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders and Federal member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien both confirmed they supported the initiative.

Mr Miller had contacted politicians throughout the region, including Mr Saunders and Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour, who has also confirmed his support for the project.

Mr Saunders said he would be discussing the matter with Minister Leeanne Enoch, Premier Annastacia Palaczszuk and Deputy Premier Jackie Trad in an effort to secure funding.

"It's time to tell the whole history of the region, the whole history of what happened," Mr Saunders said.

"Don't sanitise it, we should never sanitise it. Tell the truth about what happened.

"We should be celebrating the people who have been here for 120,000 years and part of celebrating that should be educating the rest of the world about what a great culture was here and is here."

Mr Saunders said it was impossible to erase the truth about the past

"It's part of our history, it's there," he said.

"We don't want to make the same mistakes again."

Mr O'Brien confirmed he was behind the push as well.

"The plight of our nation's first people in Maryborough and on the Fraser Coast needs to be told and commemorated," he said.

"A memorial acknowledging the Butchulla lives lost after settlement would be a fitting tribute to ensure that they are never forgotten and honour the Butchulla people's enduring connection to this country.

"I welcome the efforts of local Butchulla people for bringing the proposal forward and I would be pleased to take it to the National indigenous Australians Agency for consideration."