Queensland Fire and Emergency Services capture scenes from the Pechey bushfire.
Letters to the Editor

Politicians shouldn't forget bushfire response during crisis

14th May 2020 5:00 AM
Subscriber only

SOME parts of life will never return as they were, we will see a new normal. 

But take your minds back to the end of 2019 when the country and this region faced some of the worst bush fires ever experienced. 

The human toll as well as the property and economic loss is still being managed in recovery in some areas.

At the time Toowoomba Regional Council Mayor Paul Antonio made statements about the bushfire plan and management of this plan for the region and in particular the escarpment and made it a priority for him, with specific attention to the Toowoomba Range escarpment. 

There have been distractions since this was a priority - local elections and COVID-19 the most significant.

It's time mayor and councillors to give urgent attention to this problem.

It can't be put in the too hard basket again - time for discussion with community, time to disclose a plan and time to act.

 This problem to our community is equally significant to rebuilding our economy post COVID. 

This needs to be managed now.

Barb McGovern, Toowoomba

coronavirus toowoomba covid 19 letter to the editor
Toowoomba Chronicle

