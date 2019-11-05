POLITICS: Heated debate on aircon continues

Temperatures are forecast to shoot up to 37C this week, just as Gympie misses out on the most recent rollout promise of airconditioning in state classrooms.

THE State Opposition has accused the Queensland Government of acting too slowly when rolling out airconditioning at schools across the state.

The criticism comes as Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk yesterday announced every classroom on the Fraser Coast would be airconditioned.

LNP Leader Deb Frecklington said the plan was a signature policy she had announced 18 months ago.

“I welcome Labor’s belated support, but it’s taken them too long to act,” Ms Frecklington said.

“Local kids and teachers could have benefited from airconditioned classrooms heading into this summer if Labor had backed our plan.”



“In contrast the LNP’s policy is full of hot air and one big con,” she said.

“The LNP have not explained how many teachers they will sack in order to pay for their $2 billion thought bubble.”

But Education Minister Grace Grace said the State Government had taken a fiscally responsible approach to the issue.

