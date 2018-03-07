OPINION: Use logic, not votes for decision-making

BILL Shorten, the man who wants to lead our country, has proven why he shouldn't with the way he has handled the whole Adani mine situation.

Thousands of people working in the mining industry have once again had their job prospects used as a political football.

I understand the reasons why Adani should not go ahead, personally, I think the potential environmental harm it could cause is not worth it.

But the way our Federal Opposition leader has clearly shown two faces when talking to two obviously different groups of voters is deplorable. How are we supposed to trust the Labor party, or any party for that matter, who chops and changes their decisions at the first sign of lost votes, rather than logical decision making from the get go.?

Although the Carmichael mine is thousands of kilometres from the shores of Hervey Bay, the economic impacts from this decision spread far and wide.

The men and women working in the mining sector, and all those who benefit from the flow-on effect, have had to once again take a politician's promise with a grain of salt.

This is why the public is increasingly sceptical of political promises and are casting their votes elsewhere.