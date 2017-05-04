POLL: Do you think a green waste service is needed?

READERS have largely thrown their support behind Fraser Coast Regional Council's proposed green waste collection service.

Council voted unanimously to start examining the introduction of the service, which would involve an 'opt-in' pay arrangement for green waste bins to be collected.

Under the proposed plan, collection of green waste bins would start in July 2022 in conjunction with new contracts going to tender between 2020 and 2021.

Here's how some readers responded.

Raelene Cous: "Great idea and we need a weekly recycling pick up. When the current bins were voted for the public wrote in weekly recycling and it had the most votes but was ignored, nothing has changed."

Jason Sladok: "Those that want them could get them (optional at an extra cost of course, council does nothing for free) but unit owners shouldn't be forced into it and there are other properties that just don't have a need for them, why should they pay for a service they wont use?"

Glynis King: "I wouldn't use it - I already use a service who come around monthly - more often if needed to get rid of my green waste and I don't mind paying them they are locals running a small business."

Karla Hetherington: "About time we had them in (Victoria) where I lived.... and we need them here I know a lot of people who find it hard to get someone to take it away cos they don't drive or don't have a tow ball."

Melissa Aird: "About time... and they should have a recycling yard for bottles and cans too where you get money back. Something that's happening in other states YEARS ago. We are sooo behind the times!"

Kelly Dawe: "Toowoomba has it. It gets emptied the week the recycling doesn't and goes into a mulching area and once a month they do a free mulch day."

