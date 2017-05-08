POLL: Readers split on Colton mine decision

Readers have voiced their opinion on the controversial Colton mine after it was granted new mining licences.

IT'S an even split for readers regarding the latest decision on the Colton coal mine, as commenters argue the pros and cons of what the development will bring to the Fraser Coast.

After New Hope Group was granted three key mining licences by the State Government, grazier Jan Whitaker said she would continue to fight the development for the future of her cattle farm.

Reader poll Do you think the mining leases for the Colton mine should have been granted? Yes; we need the jobs for the region.

No; the effect on the environment is too drastic.

I'm unsure at this stage.

Reader Peter Dickson said the Fraser Coast and Wide Bay regions needed the jobs.

"(We) need projects like this to inject cash into the economy!" he wrote.

"Apprenticeships, jobs and growth it's a no-brainer for a region with record number of wealth fare recipients!" he continued.

The Major Infrastructure General Layout of the proposed Colton coal mine. Contributed

"With all the massive mining projects starting up elsewhere and many mothballed mines being reopened, I doubt whether it's even necessary to develop what is essentially a medium sized quarry in such an area," Ben Collingwood wrote.

Sam Gibson voiced his support of the project "if it brings work opportunities and money into the area."

Others were less supportive, with Jason Weston writing it was "very risky to our environment."