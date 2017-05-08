25°
News

POLL: Readers split on Colton mine decision

Blake Antrobus
| 8th May 2017 10:00 AM
Readers have voiced their opinion on the controversial Colton mine after it was granted new mining licences.
Readers have voiced their opinion on the controversial Colton mine after it was granted new mining licences. Brendan Bufi

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IT'S an even split for readers regarding the latest decision on the Colton coal mine, as commenters argue the pros and cons of what the development will bring to the Fraser Coast.

After New Hope Group was granted three key mining licences by the State Government, grazier Jan Whitaker said she would continue to fight the development for the future of her cattle farm.

Reader poll

Do you think the mining leases for the Colton mine should have been granted?

  • View Results

Reader Peter Dickson said the Fraser Coast and Wide Bay regions needed the jobs.

"(We) need projects like this to inject cash into the economy!" he wrote.

"Apprenticeships, jobs and growth it's a no-brainer for a region with record number of wealth fare recipients!" he continued.

The Major Infrastructure General Layout of the proposed Colton coal mine.
The Major Infrastructure General Layout of the proposed Colton coal mine. Contributed

"With all the massive mining projects starting up elsewhere and many mothballed mines being reopened, I doubt whether it's even necessary to develop what is essentially a medium sized quarry in such an area," Ben Collingwood wrote.

Sam Gibson voiced his support of the project "if it brings work opportunities and money into the area."

Others were less supportive, with Jason Weston writing it was "very risky to our environment."

Susan River landholder Jan Whitaker on her property. Not happy about the proposed Colton mine.
Susan River landholder Jan Whitaker on her property. Not happy about the proposed Colton mine. Alistair Brightman
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  colton coal mine colton coal mine project fcdevelopment fcenvironment fraser coast new hope group

Insider’s guide to the best rooftop bars

SEE the world from a different perspective atop of one of Brisbane’s funkiest rooftop bars.

Where to get your hands on the best wings

Try out these bad boys at Buffalo Bar.

IS THERE anything better than a wicked bowl of chicken wings? Nope.

Six reasons to get to Brisbane this Autumn

The Brisbane Powerhouse has free comedy on Friday nights.

AUTUMN has to be up there with one of the best seasons of the year.

The best things to do in Brisbane are FREE. Yes, FREE

Mt Coot-tha is a seriously gorgeous way to start your day.

HEADING to the big smoke doesn’t have to come with a big price tag.

Where you need to be for the best live music

Don't miss these venues next time you're in Brisbane!

This city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Where to find the best coffee

Strauss is known for its superb brew.

COFFEE snobbery is at an all-time high.

10 best street art spots to take an Insta selfie

Send yourself on a scavenger hunt around Brisbane to discover the incredible street art.

GET your phone and selfie-stick ready!

Woman to face Hervey Bay court after alleged stabbing

Woman to face Hervey Bay court after alleged stabbing

A Pialba woman will face Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Monday after an alleged stabbing.

Fraser Coast speeders rack up $960k in fines

Our region's worst speeding hot spots have been revealed.

Fraser Coast drivers slugged with $960k in fines in 12 months

Unlicensed woman caught four times over legal limit

The unlicensed driver allegedly returned a BAC of .211%.

POLL: Readers split on Colton mine decision

Readers have voiced their opinion on the controversial Colton mine after it was granted new mining licences.

Readers have had their say on the new mine.

Local Partners

PHOTOS: New names added to Maryborough's Walk of Achievers

What do an Olympian, a renowned scientist and a Nashville music superstar have in common?

Chronicle readers help identify nurse from early 1900s

MYSTERY UNRAVELED: Miss Sprague is in the far left, in the back row in this photo from 1905.

Community's input has helped solve a piece of a puzzle.

Super Hornets to fly as low as 45m at 555kmh

The aircraft will fly at heights between 45m-76m above ground level and travel at speeds up to 555km/hr at approximately 1.8 km off the coast.

TODAY the RAAF aircraft will conduct a low-level flying exercise

Nitro Circus: Why Coast show will be 'nerve wracking'

Action sports star Ryan 'R Willy' Williams returns home to his local skate park with friends from Nitro Circus ahead of the show this Saturday.

Hint: It's not the death-defying tricks

Things to do this weekend on the Fraser Coast

Wide Bay Rodders - May in the Bay. Show and Shine at Pialba State School. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle

From Pub Fest to musicals, find out what's on this weekend.

What's the best 4K TV to buy in Australia?

To help simplify things, we’ve done the leg work to give you everything you need to know about buying a new 4K television.

Viewers slam ‘insulting’ TV wedding stunt

Really not wild about the production values with this Lion King remake.

VIEWERS are furious with The Real Housewives of Sydney finale.

Karl takes a hit in settlement

Karl Stefanovic and his wife of 21 years Cassandra Thorburn have reportedly finalised their divorce.

THE embattled TV host has reportedly finalised his divorce.

‘I’ll get that man’: White vows revenge on Preston

Former MasterChef guest judge Marco Pierre White has launched a tirade against Matt Preston.

CHEF reveals the feud that sparked his defection from MasterChef.

Inside Barack’s sex-filled relationships before Michelle

Barack and Michelle Obama in 2008.

From passionate sex to love letters, Obama's early life revealed

Kanye West has deleted all his social media accounts

Where has Kanye gone?

His fans were devastated

Judges slam reno villains

Fiona and Nicole receive their poor scores on House Rules.

Fiona and Nicole's renovation attempt labelled “satanic hideousness”

Self Sustainable Hobby Farm

16 Torbanlea Pialba Road, Walligan 4655

House 3 1 Auction in...

Rare and Exotic Fruit Trees 4.75ha (approx. 11.7 acres) Very Large Dam on Property (approx. 5000 sqm x 6m deep) 3 bed home with separate 15m x 11m shed

Are you seeking a low maintenance easy care home with side access?

18 Santa Maria Avenue, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 2 Auction in...

This RARE built property is the only one available in this area at the moment. FEATURES INCLUDE: BIG 3 bedrooms with built ins, a second large lounge room or...

GREAT VALUE DOESN&#39;T LAST LONG

2 Arlington Court, Kawungan 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

Situated in the exclusive Dress Circle pines estate this home just oozes street appeal. With two street frontage double lock up garage under roof and huge double...

Rare Find,Suburban Gem!!!

32 Banksia Park Drive, Scarness 4655

House 3 2 2 Forthcoming...

3 Bedrooms,2 Bath,2 car garage Open plan living Huge entertainment area In-ground Salt water pool This beautiful home is in a very sought after part of Hervey...

A Grade Location Inspect Today!

2/378 Esplanade, Scarness 4655

Unit 3 2 1 Forthcoming...

Superbly presented three bedroom home - master has an ensuite plus family bathroom and separate toilet. Each bedroom and the living area is individually air...

The Right Address

14 Neisler Court, Kawungan 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

Stylish four bedroom home located in a quiet cul-de-sac. Recently renovated to a high standard, the main bedroom boasts a tiled walk in robe and a large spa bath...

ONE OF OUR BEST BUYS IN TOWN!

10 Gibbs Street, Urangan 4655

House 4 1 2 Auction in...

4 bedrooms New Kitchen Large entertainment area Large workshop 2 carports Low maintenance gardens and pond This beautiful 4 bedroom brick home has street appeal...

Under Direct Instructions to sell.

1 Chelsea Court, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $399,000

4 Bedrooms En suite off Main Large living areas Side Access 699m2 Block This will not last- Phone Today

Affordable Family Home Ideal for Investors and Renovators

22 Nullor Street, Scarness 4655

House 3 1 1 Forthcoming...

3 bedrooms, main with W.I.R and 2 way bathroom Separate lounge with combined dining and kitchen Good condition and Great location Why pay rent? Inspect today!

Lifestyle with ocean views!

1/235 Esplanade, Pialba 4655

Unit 3 2 2 $279,000

On the esplanade with Ocean views Spacious 3 bedroom,2 bathroom townhouse Swimming pool,lovely gardens,backyard in a security gated complex, This unit is the...

Once in a lifetime opportunity to join Rocky's elite

8 Lennox St, The Range is one third of Millionaire's Row.

One third of The Range's 'Millionaire Row' on market

Coast's $900m planned beachside city could start in 2019

IMPRESSIONS: An artist impression of the view from across the lake to the cafes and retail of the village heart and the 5-star The Westin Coolum Resort and Spa.

Details emerge after first Sekisui application formally lodged

Another subdivision approved, but council says 'don't blame us'

Lot 37 Bradford Road, Telina has been earmarked for a development.

22-lot subdivision approved for Telina.

New land available on Range for first time in decade

NEW LAND: The first new residential land made available on the Toowoomba Range is already being sold, with construction started on the infrastructure.

Infrastructure is being built in a new estate on the Toowoomba Range

REVEALED: The truth behind Old Woman Island

Drone photo of Old Woman Island.

Did Sean Connery spend time on the island?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!