POLL: Region's pollies have their say on gay marriage vote

WITH a postal vote on gay marriage locked in by the government, the federal members for Wide Bay and Hinkler have had their say on the issue.

The postal vote was cnfirmed after a second attempt to get the Federal Government's traditional plebiscite was blocked in the Senate in a 31-31 vote.

Both members for Wide Bay and Hinkler have voiced their support for the current postal vote on the issue.

Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien said it was vital to ensure everyone's voice was heard on the issue.

"We live in a democracy and we shouldn't be afraid of listening to the voices of all Australians," Mr O'Brien said.

"Most people are capable of contributing to a respectful, mature and responsible conversation about marriage equality.

"For those who are not, I will call them out."

"I am ready to vote according to the will and mandate of the Australian people."

Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt said people want to have their say, and said he was looking forward to getting dealt with "one way or another."