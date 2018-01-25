Poll reveals 68% say no to prescription only medication

Anyone who routinely uses codeine should seek medical advice from their doctors before over-the-counter-sales of the pain killing drug stop on February 1.

READERS have had their say on a story about all codeine based products, including Panadeine, Mersyndol and Nurofen Plus being banned from sale without prescription.

It comes after a ruling by the Therapeutic Goods Administration.

At midday on Thursday an online poll revealed 68% said no to codeine based medications being prescription only.

Janet Spann: Dr surgeries are crazy busy now.

Add this to the equation and you will be waiting weeks for appointments.

Chemists already monitor this why not keep it that way or if on script get five repeats before seeing a Dr again.

Debbie Simpson: Has to be documented into the computer with your name and details anyway so making it script only is crazy.

Now people who need will have to get to a doc if they have a migraine and good luck getting in straight away

Jason Sladok: Too much of anything can kill you.

Sometimes a couple of panadol or aspirin won't cut it...but I wonder if those that used to take low level codeine (panadeine) will now go extra dosage on the paracetamol and risk an overdose if they can't get in to see a doctor for a script.

Bronwyn Wilson: I can't have codeine, it makes me extremely sick.

I had it after my caesarean for pain relief never again!

And pain killers are addictive and also damage your internal organs if you take more than the recommended dose per day!

Brett Kruger: Food is medicine.

