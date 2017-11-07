Opinion

Poll reveals 77% in support of breastfeeding in public

FAMILY: Kiesten Grenenger with her sons, two-year-old Joe and three-week-old Kai.
Amy Formosa
by

BREASTFEEDING in public has a lot of support from mums on the Fraser Coast with a poll revealing majority are okay with it.

An online poll revealed 77% of respondents believe breastfeeding in public is appropriate.

Only 3% are against it and 18% believe it's okay, as long as the breast and baby are covered.

It comes after breastfeeding mother Kiesten Grenenger shared encounters from strangers in public, one positive and the others negative.

A man approached Kiesten and made a comment about how nice it was to see a woman breastfeeding in public.

She also received a look of disgust from another stranger while feeding her three-week-old baby and was told to 'put it away' from another person.

Responding on Facebook, Chronicle reader Josh Baumann believes any well grounded and sensible person wouldn't have a problem with a woman publicly breastfeeding her baby and anyone who does is the problem.

"Anyone who finds it sexual would probably find a parent kissing their young child on the lips sexual also,” he said.

Laura Flanders is all for breastfeeding in public.

"Of course it's appropriate,” she said.

"It's a baby/child having a meal.

"The only thing inappropriate is the individuals who find it disgusting or sexual.”

Also in support, Jason Miller said some people were 'downright disrespectful prudes.

"It's natural and nothing wrong with it,” he said.

"People need to mind their own business, if it offends you stop staring, its pretty simple.”

Chronicle reader Tania Bell said if we can eat and drink when we want and where we want, why can't babies.

"Breastfeeding is a great start to a babies life if you can breastfeed,” she said.

Jodie Darren thinks it is appropriate, natural and should be done anywhere.

"People need to get over themselves if they have a problem.”

Topics:  breastfeeding breastfeeding in public parenting your say

Fraser Coast Chronicle

