Poll reveals Coast residents stance on 'fat words'

AN OVERWHELMING number of Coast residents believe a doctor should not "beat around the bulge" when it comes to overweight patients.

It comes as a NS W Health policy urged doctor's to avoid using words like "fat" or "obese" with patients who were overweight.

In a poll conducted by the Fraser Coast Chronicle, 96 per cent of respondents agreed doctors should be upfront with a patient's obesity.

Only three per cent said otherwise.

Hervey Bay doctor Paul Neeskens said the policy was "ridiculous" and it wasn't the government who dealt with patients, but doctors.

Other words including "malnourished", "morbidly obese" and "skinny" were also frowned upon as they were "potentially offensive or stigmatising".

Instead, doctor's were encouraged to use words "shown acceptable to patients and carers" such as "well above a healthy weight".

