Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Poll reveals Coast residents stance on 'fat words'

Inge Hansen
by

AN OVERWHELMING number of Coast residents believe a doctor should not "beat around the bulge" when it comes to overweight patients.

It comes as a NS W Health policy urged doctor's to avoid using words like "fat" or "obese" with patients who were overweight.

In a poll conducted by the Fraser Coast Chronicle, 96 per cent of respondents agreed doctors should be upfront with a patient's obesity.

Only three per cent said otherwise.

Hervey Bay doctor Paul Neeskens said the policy was "ridiculous" and it wasn't the government who dealt with patients, but doctors.

<<KEEP UP TO DATE WITH LOCAL COMMUNITY COVERAGE AND FOLLOW THE TOPIC HERE>>

Other words including "malnourished", "morbidly obese" and "skinny" were also frowned upon as they were "potentially offensive or stigmatising".

Instead, doctor's were encouraged to use words "shown acceptable to patients and carers" such as "well above a healthy weight".

Do you agree with this policy?

Let us know at editorial@frasercoastchronicle.com.au.

Related Items

Topics:  fchealth fcopinion fcyoursay obesity

Fraser Coast Chronicle
WATCH: The moment a car collides with a truck on Bruce Hwy

WATCH: The moment a car collides with a truck on Bruce Hwy

Emergency crews were called about 2pm on Friday to the accident scene near Walker St.

Fire fighters forced to cut car roof to free man

Emergency services were called to the scene about 8.15am Sunday.

The man was trapped after his car left the road and rolled over.

Woman hits pole in early morning crash

Ambulances attended the scene of the single vehicle crash on Sunday morning.

Ergon energy was called to repair the pole.

New denture clinic opens on the Fraser Coast

NEW BUSINESS: Wide Bay Denture Clinic owners Victoria and Ivan Miranda.

'We also do a mobile service.'

Local Partners