Poll reveals Fraser Coast's views on prison luxuries

SO FAR the Fraser Coast has voted a resounding no as to whether prisoners should be allowed to have luxuries such as television, art supplies and access to tennis courts while behind bars.

So far 116 people have voted in the poll, with 72 voting no and 44 voting yes.

The poll is in response to a Chronicle story that gave readers a glimpse into life behind bars at Maryborough Correctional Centre.

On a post on the Chronicle's Facebook page, Amber Leigh was not against prisoners having access certain luxuries.

"At the end of the day, not everyone in jail is a murderer or sexual offender," she said.

"The majority of people in prison are going to be released back into society at one stage or another.

"What are their mental states going to be like if they were locked down in cells 22 hours of the day, with only daily food and water to keep them going, like most of you are suggesting?

"What kind of toll do you think that would have on somebody's mind?

"How can you expect somebody to successfully integrate back into society after being housed like a wild animal for potentially years on end?"

Kristy Bensen also said yes.

"Prison is supposed to rehabilitate people," she said.

"The goal is to integrate people back into the community in a better position that what they entered prison in.

"By treating prisoners inhumanely the only thing achieved is people coming out the other side feeling resentful and hateful of authority."

Bronwyn Wilson said prisoners thought jail was a resort.

"No wonder I hear people excited about going out for another few months at holiday camp," she said.

Kylie Salmon said entertainment for the prisoners was needed for the wellbeing of the guards, not just the prisoners.

"How are guards supposed to manage and keep them under control if their are no stimulants to keep there mind busy?" she said.

"Some will be released back into society.

"If we can give them education options, teach them professional and life skills and ways to spend their time productively, then maybe they can be better people when they are released."

Allan Kirkegaard said it was meant to be a prison, not a motel.

David De Vere said soft treatment in prison would not deter people from committing crimes.

"Bread and water - that's all they should get," he said.

"Zero luxuries or comforts should be allowed.

"Only basic human rights should be provided.

"No wonder criminals brag they do jail very easily and no wonder the Fraser Coast can't get rid of the ice scourge."

Anne Thursby agreed, saying people needed to "suffer for their crimes".

Kareena Foyster said most prisoners lived better than the homeless or the elderly.