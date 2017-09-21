POLL: What you think about the cashless card

FRASER Coast residents are in two minds about the Turnbull Government's decision to roll out the Cashless Debit Card in Hervey Bay.

Chronicle reader Matt Ashe is sick of hearing about the 'self affirmed rights of welfare recipients.'

"What about the non existent rights of the working poor?," he said.

"You know, the people who bust a gut at jobs taking what ever hours they are afforded, who pay into the welfare and who pay full price for everything.

"Thousands of you receive more (tax free money) in your bank accounts every fortnight (and don't forget your health care cards) than people who are more than happy to take any job as opposed to receiving welfare," he said.

Reader poll Do you think the Cashless Debit Card will be good for Hinkler? Yes

No View Results Vote

From early next year, 6700 Hinkler residents from Hervey Bay and Bundaberg will be put on the card with the government providing an additional $1 million for local support services.

Hannah Corrigan is devastated for the people of Hinkler following the news.

"What spiteful, vindictive act of deceitful political bastardry this is," she said.

"There is a clear and obvious LACK of community support for this card in Hinkler region, one of the loudest in the country.

No Caption

"This announcement makes a mockery of community consent and consultation when the rich and well suited can arbitrarily decide to impinge upon peoples basic rights and freedoms."

Tina Louise believes it is unfair for parents doing the right thing and instead the government should be targeting the ones who have been involved in drugs.

Chronicle reader Daniel Stafford had similar views.

"The disadvantaged and those who are doing the right thing are now going to be labelled as addicts and alcoholics. Black markets will open for card/cash trade and crime will be the first resort for those the card is trying to help," he said.

Pam Coles supports the cashless card saying it had made a huge difference for families elsewhere.

"It helps people think about where there money is being spent."



Have your say and join the discussion below or vote in our above poll.





