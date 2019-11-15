Pollies challenged on waterbombing support

AIR SUPPORT: There are calls for a Large Air Tanker like this in Victoria to be permanently based in Queensland.

THE severity of the Capricorn Coast fires has opened up discussion on investing more money for Queensland-based waterbombing aircraft.

According to Capricornia MP Michelle Landry, both she and Minister for Northern Australia Matt Canavan have made direct representations to the Federal Minister requesting additional air support for the Yeppoon fires.

"Our nation's air resources are stretched at the moment across many fires," Ms Landry said.

"Our understanding is that a request for a 737 water bomber has been considered, however, as a NSW Government plane it has been required to fight the tragic fires in NSW at the moment."

Fire map day 6

Speaking in Yeppoon yesterday, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said she wrote to Prime Minister Scott Morrison in September requesting a fixed wing aircraft, similar to ones in operation in New South Wales, to be based in Queensland.

"The Prime Minister has refused," Ms Palaszczuk said.

"We have leased an ex-army Blackhawk which is in use now in Rocky and has been since the weekend."

PIT STOP: A waterbombing Blackhawk helicopter takes off after refuelling at the Barmaryee sports field.

She said the Queensland Government has identified a Lockheed C-130 Hercules as their preferred waterbombing aircraft and she was "happy to put that request (to the Federal Government) by close of business today".

The Prime Minister Scott Morrison's Office confirmed they received a letter on the subject from the Premier on Tuesday evening following the Premier's press conference on the subject.

"The Government is constantly assessing how to best assist firefighters on the ground," Mr Morrison said.

WATER BOMBING: A waterbombing helicopter attacks a fire burning on the mountain range behind Farnborough.

"As always, the Federal Government stands ready to work with our state colleagues regarding any support they need in disaster recovery and response.

"This year alone the government delivered $14.983 million for our national firefighting fleet of air craft to help states and territories fulfil their responsibilities fighting fires on the ground."

He said Australia's water bombing fleet is co-ordinated to ensure all states and territories detail the fire risks and the needs they have from the national firefighting fleet.

Australian Fire and Emergency Service Authorities Council chief executive Stuart Ellis said we had enough water bombing aircraft given the number of large air tankers coming into the country.