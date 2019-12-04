Menu
Opposition leader LNP's Deb Frecklington in Hervey Bay yesterday.
Pollies clash over electricity technicalities

Jessica Lamb
4th Dec 2019 12:00 AM
OPPOSITION leader Deb Frecklington has accused Maryborough's MP for appearing to back track on the city's power needs.

She also claimed the $9 million funding announcement to help power the city's new Rheinmetall Nioa munitions factory as a win for the LNP Federal Government.

"I welcome the Federal Government's huge investment in defence industries in Queensland, but I'm sorry that Labor's incompetence has once again held up new jobs," she said.

"Maryborough's bungling Labor MP insisted there was no problem with the local electricity supply, but that claim has been shot down nine million times over.

Ms Frecklington slammed the State Government for not "planning for the future of this manufacturing business to have enough power in Maryborough".

Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders remains adamant "there was no problem with the electricity or power supply" in Maryborough and the investment is "us helping the company get connected".

"The questions I was asked is do we have enough power? And yes, yes we did. We are just helping the company set up."

He responded to Ms Frecklington's criticism by calling her the "worst opposition leader" he had ever seen, adding "all she does is whine".

