Pollies need to focus on the cost of living: Opinion

WHEN will we see the end of the rising cost of living?

I'm not usually a pessimist, but I would say not any time soon.

Many of you reading this have no doubt experienced the dreadful sight of multiple bills stacked up in your letterbox, waiting to be paid.

They always have a habit of coming at the worst time too.

Rates, water, electricity, fuel, food and insurance - the cost of living is increasing and it is regular Australians who are feeling the brunt of the pain.

I can't say I have a solution to offer, but one of the most worrying things is, it appears that neither do our politicians.

Something needs to be done soon to give Aussies a relief from constant financial burden.

