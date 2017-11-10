Menu
Pollies respond to council's rates debacle

Fraser Coast Regional Council meeting, Maryborough Chambers - Valerie Horton
Blake Antrobus
THE fallout over the council's rates debacle continues as the region's politicians have their say on the impending appeal.

It follows a Brisbane Supreme Court finding the Fraser Coast Regional Council failed to pass a separate resolution for rates and charges at its annual budget meetings, leaving the organisation open to potential million dollar claims for refunds.

During her visit to Maryborough yesterday, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the issue with the council needed to be resolved.

"I've got Mark Furner talking to them about the matter," Ms Palaszczuk said.

"It needs to be resolved."

FOLLOW MORE FCCOUNCIL STORIES HERE

Others have debated whether an administrator should be brought in, with Independent candidate for Hervey Bay, Jannean Dean, saying she has a vote of no confidence in the council.

"(It's) another classic example of local government gone 'mad' with no accountability to who really matters, the ratepayers who put them there," Ms Dean said.

One Nation candidate for Maryborough, James Hansen, who is a councillor himself, said there would have to be a law change, saying the council could not be insolvent.

"As a candidate, it needs to be sorted out as quickly as possible," Mr Hansen said.

"The blame really should be put back on the former CEO's shoulders.

"But I don't think we need an administrator, I don't think it's the best way forward for our region."

The Fraser Coast Regional Council was contacted for comment.

Topics:  fccouncil fcelection fraser coast regional council qldelection2017 state government

Fraser Coast Chronicle

