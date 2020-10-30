POLLING BOOTHS: Where to find your venue on election day
NOT sure where to vote in this Saturday's Queensland election?
Here is a list of every polling booth in the Maryborough and Hervey Bay electorate.
Polling booths open at 8am and close a 6pm and either have full or assisted wheelchair access.
Maryborough
Bell Hilltop: Aldridge State High School, 68 Boys Rd Maryborough. Full Access
Boonooroo: Boonooroo Community Hall, 117 Eckert Rd, Boonooroo. Full Access
Brooweena: Brooweena State School, Lahey St, Brooweena. Full Access
Burrum Heads: Burrum Heads Community Hall, 45 Howard St, Burrum Heads. Full Access
Granville: Granville State School, Cambridge St, Granville. Full Access
Howard: Burrum District Community Centre, 56 Steley St, Howard. Full Access
Maryborough: St Paul's Memorial Hall, corner of Adelaide and Ellena St, Maryborough. Full Access
Maryborough West: Maryborough West State School, Ariadne St, Maryborough. Full Access
Mungar: Mungar State School, 1143 Mungar Rd, Mungar. Full Access
Sunbury: Sunbury State School, 545 Alice St, Maryborough. Full Access
Tiaro: Tiaro District Community Centre, 9 Forgan St, Tiaro. Full Access
Tinana: Tinana State School, 239 Gympie Rd, Tinana. Full Access
Toogoom: Toogoom Community Hall, 140 Toogoom Rd, Toogoom. Assisted Access
Yarilee: Yarilee State School, 15 Scrub Hill Rd, Dundowran. Full Access
Hervey Bay
Kawungan: Kawungan State School, Grevillea St, Kawungan. Full Access
Pialba: Pialba Office, 31 Carlo St Pialba. Full Access
River Heads: River Heads Community Hall, 45 Ariadne St, River Heads. Full Access
Torquay: Hervey Bay Girl Guides Hut, 193 Torquay Terrace, Scarness. Assisted Access
Urangan: Urangan Point State School, Miller St, Urangan. Assisted Access
Urangan West: Sandy Straits State School, 134 Roberts St, Urangan. Full Access
Urraween: Fraser Coast Baptist Church, 171 Urraween Rd, Urraween. Full Access