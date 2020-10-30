Menu
Not sure where to cast your ballot? Find your closest polling booth with this list. Photo: File
Politics

POLLING BOOTHS: Where to find your venue on election day

Stuart Fast
30th Oct 2020 2:10 AM
NOT sure where to vote in this Saturday's Queensland election?

Here is a list of every polling booth in the Maryborough and Hervey Bay electorate.

Polling booths open at 8am and close a 6pm and either have full or assisted wheelchair access.

 

Maryborough

 

Bell Hilltop: Aldridge State High School, 68 Boys Rd Maryborough. Full Access

 

Boonooroo: Boonooroo Community Hall, 117 Eckert Rd, Boonooroo. Full Access

 

Brooweena: Brooweena State School, Lahey St, Brooweena. Full Access

 

Burrum Heads: Burrum Heads Community Hall, 45 Howard St, Burrum Heads. Full Access

 

Granville: Granville State School, Cambridge St, Granville. Full Access

 

Howard: Burrum District Community Centre, 56 Steley St, Howard. Full Access

 

Maryborough: St Paul's Memorial Hall, corner of Adelaide and Ellena St, Maryborough. Full Access

 

Maryborough West: Maryborough West State School, Ariadne St, Maryborough. Full Access

 

Mungar: Mungar State School, 1143 Mungar Rd, Mungar. Full Access

 

Sunbury: Sunbury State School, 545 Alice St, Maryborough. Full Access

 

Tiaro: Tiaro District Community Centre, 9 Forgan St, Tiaro. Full Access

 

Tinana: Tinana State School, 239 Gympie Rd, Tinana. Full Access

 

Toogoom: Toogoom Community Hall, 140 Toogoom Rd, Toogoom. Assisted Access

 

Yarilee: Yarilee State School, 15 Scrub Hill Rd, Dundowran. Full Access

 

Hervey Bay

 

Kawungan: Kawungan State School, Grevillea St, Kawungan. Full Access

 

Pialba: Pialba Office, 31 Carlo St Pialba. Full Access

 

River Heads: River Heads Community Hall, 45 Ariadne St, River Heads. Full Access

 

Torquay: Hervey Bay Girl Guides Hut, 193 Torquay Terrace, Scarness. Assisted Access

 

Urangan: Urangan Point State School, Miller St, Urangan. Assisted Access

 

Urangan West: Sandy Straits State School, 134 Roberts St, Urangan. Full Access

 

Urraween: Fraser Coast Baptist Church, 171 Urraween Rd, Urraween. Full Access

