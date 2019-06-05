Ponga sidesteps praise in favour of team approach

Kalyn Ponga is preparing for his second game of Origin.

Kalyn Ponga is preparing for his second game of Origin.

HE HAS only one State of Origin appearance to his name.

But from playing greats to passionate fans, Kalyn Ponga is the name on everyone's lips ahead of the series' opener at Suncorp Stadium tonight.

While Maroons teammate Will Chambers marvelled at Ponga's "freak” talent, and Cameron Munster warned he was planning to "unleash” the 21-year-old on NSW, Blues forward Tyson Frizell admitted to having a fear of being "burned” by Ponga again.

Ponga, however, isn't interested in the focus on him as an individual.

Despite the speed of those dancing feet, the star fullback is all about getting the basics right and doing his job for the team.

"Just knowing my role and doing my role,” he said of his focus.

"It's what I did last year. I went into the game with (the mindset of) just whatever I do on the field I have to do to the best of my ability and just do my role.

"I'll take that into this year.”

Ponga made his debut for Queensland off the bench in game two of last year's series loss to NSW, before he was ruled out of game three due to a hamstring injury.

Kalyn Ponga (left) is mentored by former Origin star Billy Slater during training in Brisbane. DAN PELED

Such was his impact, League Immortal and Blues great Andrew Johns proclaimed Ponga's debut the greatest in the competition's history.

But Ponga refuses to rest on his laurels and in the build-up to Origin I has worked to further improve his game, taking the chance to learn from retired superstar Billy Slater.

Slater, who Ponga filled in for last year, wore the Maroons' No.1 jersey 31 times and spent his time in camp with the Queensland team this week sharing his knowledge.

"As soon as I saw him (Slater) there I wanted to pick his brain,” Ponga said.

"He obviously knows what he's talking about and he's very good at getting his message across - he's so clear and direct with what he says.”

While Ponga plays down his own individual influence on the game, the magnitude of Origin football is not lost on the man who was born in Western Australia and raised in Mt Isa, Palmerston North (New Zealand) and Mackay.

"(The big moments are) pretty cool - you probably don't feel like it in the moment, not until after the game,” he said.

"But there's heaps of big moments in Origin. You've just got to make sure you're in them.” - Josh Preston