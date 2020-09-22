PONTOON PITCH: Candidate floats new beach tourist attraction

This portable floating pontoon was launched by Big Sky Innovations. One of Hervey Bay’s election candidates would like to see a permanent floating pontoon and walkway built along the foreshore.

IT’S a grand plan to draw tourists to the area and get Hervey Bay locals out enjoying the water.

LNP candidate for the seat of Hervey Bay Steve Coleman said if elected he would like to see “something new” for the community.

The local business owner said a key project he had his eyes on was a floating pontoon in the Bay.

“I am working on costing and locations for a floating pontoon,” he said.

“That is a personal thing of mine, I would like to see it built not only for tourism but for people that live here.

“We are currently working on costings because as far as the party line is concerned we need to make sure it is budgeted for.”

The candidate said the pontoon would be smaller than some of the floating pontoons along the Great Barrier Reef in Far North Queensland.

“It will not have an underwater auditorium but to start at least a pontoon where people can snorkel and dive from and hopefully a netted system in the middle for safe swimming that sort if thing,” he said.

Mr Coleman said ideally the pontoon would be located off the Esplanade but he was currently working to find an area with good water clarity, good tides and water depth.

He said he would like to see a walking pontoon out to the area so everyone has access to it.